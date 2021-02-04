Chris Pratt’s Rep Blasts Racist Tweets, Says They’re Fake

Yesterday, Marvel star Chris Pratt was trending for all the wrong reasons again on Twitter. Old tweets apparently shared by the actor years ago started circulating, causing users to label him as “racist” and calling for him to be cancelled, leading to #RipChrisPratt becoming a trending topic. One tweet in particular that was doing the rounds featured repeated use of the n-word.

If this doesn’t sound like the kind of humor we’re used to from Pratt, that’s because he never tweeted it in the first place. As per TMZ, his spokesperson has confirmed that the tweets of that nature that were going around on Twitter yesterday were photoshopped. “Chris never tweeted the offensive things that are being circulated today,” the rep stated. “Any suggestion that he did is not only totally false but also defamatory.”

You may have also seen screenshots of the following two tweets being spread around and as you can see below, these ones are genuine, something that was also confirmed to TMZ by Pratt’s spokesperson. And while some have found them offensive, they’re clearly nowhere near the level of the photoshopped tweets.

I feel like somebody smarter than me could make a joke about this. pic.twitter.com/LD8ohQHi — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) October 20, 2012

#MissUniverse In a way they all look like Miss Hungry. — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) December 20, 2012

Chris Pratt And Chris Hemsworth's Couples Photoshoot Resurfaces 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A similar incident of the internet turning on Pratt happened in the run-up to the presidential election, when a handful of Marvel stars took part in a Democratic fundraiser. Despite other MCU actors not participating, though, Pratt somehow became a focal point and was accused of being a Trump supporter (even though he’s known to have donated to Barack Obama’s campaign in 2012). In response, the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana and others shared messages in support of their friend and co-star.

Chris Pratt is currently busy in Sydney, Australia shooting Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Chris Hemsworth and his Guardians of the Galaxy colleagues Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff and Sean Gunn. That’s due out in May 2022. Outside of Marvel, though, he’s also got Jurassic World: Dominion in the can, arriving in July next year.