Lucasfilm Will Reportedly Ignore Cara Dune In The Mandalorian Universe

So far, The Mandalorian has had no issues with introducing new characters to play substantial roles in at least one episode before swiftly sending the title hero onto his next adventure to never see or hear from them again, so Gina Carano’s firing hardly presents an insurmountable obstacle for the creative team to overcome.

If anything, it’s going to be business as usual for the show when it returns to our screens for season 3, and in the grand scheme of things, the absence of Cara Dune only means that Din Djarin will be missing one of his most prominent allies. Not that he’s exactly short of friends, mind you, with the likes of Boba Fett, Ashoka Tano, Bo-Katan, Fennec Shand, Greef Karga and Cobb Vanth all in the mix to provide a variety of different dynamics.

There’s been a lot of discussion on how exactly Lucasfilm will handle the absence of Carano, but insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that The Mandalorian will simply ignore Cara Dune moving forward, which admittedly felt like the only course of action. After all, Disney and Lucasfilm will be looking to distance themselves as far from the controversial actress as possible, and name-dropping her would only serve to reignite the flames of discontent from both her supporters and detractors.

Indeed, the studios will be hoping that the Carano saga has been consigned to the history books by the time season 3 arrives, and the last thing they’ll want to do is draw attention to her previous involvement and current lack thereof, especially when the rapidly expanding small screen Star Wars universe means that there’s no shortage of stories to be told without even having to mention a character that was previously a very close ally of the intrepid bounty hunter from almost the beginning of his adventures.