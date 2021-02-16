Watch: The Mandalorian Season 3 Fan Trailer Teases Another Thrilling Run

With Moff Gideon taken care of and Grogu off to continue his training under Luke Skywalker, it appears that the story of The Mandalorian has already come to a satisfying conclusion, though given the overwhelming popularity of the series, not to mention its seemingly endless narrative potential, we have a feeling that this may just be the first chapter in the journey of Din Djarin.

For one thing, the season 2 finale has already set up several plot threads that we can expect Lucasfilm to explore in the upcoming runs, namely the Darksaber dilemma, which some fans think will culminate in an inevitable struggle between Mando and Bo-Katan over the throne of Mandalore. Besides, ever since the first few episodes, Favreau and his writers have established the Mandalorian society and their downfall as a major theme for the series, something that they can properly tackle now that Baby Yoda is safe, at least for the time being.

A new imaginative fan trailer, which you can see above, uses footage from the 16 released episodes to set up what we can expect to see next. And apart from the resurgence of the Imperial royalists and the clash over the Darksaber, there are also scenes that mash up the scenery from the Jedi Temple on Coruscant to tease that Luke and Grogu might decide to pay a visit, if for no other reason than to explore The Child’s dark past and allow him to come to terms with the trauma he has suffered following Order 66.

Of course, even beyond mere speculation, it appears that the Mouse House is opting to create an interconnected narrative similar to the MCU with all of these newly announced projects. But at the end of the day, The Mandalorian will always remain the show that kickstarted it all.

Tell us, though, what do you expect to see in season 3? And where do you think the narrative will take Din Djarin first? Sound off below.