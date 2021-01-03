[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Try To Kill Mando In The Mandalorian Season 3

The entire premise of The Mandalorian revolves around our intrepid hero going on various side quests and avoiding the multitude of enemies trying to kill him, as he progresses incrementally closer to his ultimate goal. In the show’s first run, that was to keep Baby Yoda out of harm’s way, and that carried on right through until the season 2 finale, which saw Din Djarin’s adopted son head off in the arms of Luke Skywalker to continue his Jedi training.

That puts Mando in a completely different position that he’s not found himself in since the very first episode, and we’ll have to wait a little longer to see how he copes without Grogu given that The Book of Boba Fett has jumped the queue to become the next Disney Plus Star Wars series on the calendar.

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

One of the major driving forces behind season 3 is expected to be the future of Mandalore, with the title character now in possession of the Darskaber having defeated Moff Gideon in combat. He may have tried to simply hand it over to Bo-Katan, but it doesn’t exactly work that way. In fact, according to insider Daniel Richtman, her desperation to claim the throne of Mandalore will see her try to kill Mando in order to get the weapon back.

There’s clearly going to be conflict between the two when The Mandalorian returns, with Bo-Katan looking suitably enraged that she’d come so close to her ultimate destination only to see Mando get the job done completely by accident, and if Richtman’s intel pans out, then she’s not going to mess around when it comes to achieving her objective.