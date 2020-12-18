The Book Of Boba Fett Spinoff Coming To Disney Plus In December 2021

The season 2 finale of The Mandalorian dropped on Disney Plus today, and once again, the hit Star Wars show has blown up the internet. Not only does it feature the shocking return of one of the most iconic characters in the saga, but it also contains a post-credits scene which reveals that yet another new Star Wars project is on its way to the Mouse House’s streaming service next year. And yes, it stars Boba Fett.

The post-credits sequence takes us back to Jabba the Hutt’s palace on Tatooine and we discover that, following his demise in Return of the Jedi, his former majordomo Bib Fortuna has taken over Jabba’s throne, gorging himself to almost Hutt-size and possessing a posse of servants and even a Twi’lek slave girl chained up beside him. Enter Fennec Shand, though, to wipe out his toadies and free the girl.

Fett then descends down the stairs and silently confronts Fortuna, killing him with a few shots from his blaster. He clears the corpse from the throne and takes the seat himself, with Shand perching on its arm. The message is clear: Boba is claiming the top spot on the Tatooine food chain. A title card then reveals when we can expect his story to continue. The Book of Boba Fett, it tells us, is due out next December.

Boba Fett Gets His Own Awesome Mandalorian Season 2 Poster 1 of 2

Ever since Temuera Morrison’s return as the clone bounty hunter earlier this season, there’ve been rumors that he’s getting his own limited series. It’s not specified what kind of project Book is, but we can assume that it’ll take the shape of exactly that. Of course, having Fett assume command of the Tatooine criminal underworld is a great premise for the show, and we can’t wait to see how it plays out.

Tell us, though, are you excited for The Book of Boba Fett? Let us know in the comments section down below.