Boba Fett Miniseries Reportedly Begins Filming Next Month

Just last week, a fan theory 37 years in the making was finally confirmed when Boba Fett turned up in The Mandalorian‘s season 2 premiere, revealing that the iconic bounty hunter did indeed survive his apparent death in Return of the Jedi. Temuera Morrison’s brief cameo as the unmasked Mandalorian promised there was more to come from the character, and now we’re hearing that he might be getting his own spinoff miniseries.

This is a project that has been rumored before, of course, but Deadline is reporting this week that the project may begin production as soon as later this month or next month. In a piece which endeavors to find out when The Mandalorian season 3 will start shooting, the trade notes that reliable sources have told them that it could be going before cameras next week or the start of December, while others point to spring 2021.

Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva says that she’s heard what the reason behind this confusion could be and apparently, it’s to do with the fact that Lucasfilm/Disney is said to be working hard to keep a Boba Fett series under wraps. This would be filming first before The Mandalorian then heads into production after a month’s break. That’s all that can be shared right now, though, due to how much the studio is keeping it under their hat.

Star Wars Reveals Boba Fett's Brand New Look 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Fett’s return has been hinted at on The Mandalorian since a tease in season 1 appeared to show the bounty hunter’s spurred boots and cloak. In the season 2 opener, “The Marshal,” we discovered that these boots actually belonged to Tatooine lawman Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), who had taken to wearing Fett’s old armor after getting it off some Jawas who recovered it from the desert. Pedro Pascal’s Mando was last seen taking off with it, but no doubt Fett will soon want the armor back.

We’ll let you know once we hear more on this potential Boba Fett spinoff series, but it’s definitely looking like it’s happening. And if it is indeed filming by the end of this year, it should arrive on Disney Plus sometime in 2021.