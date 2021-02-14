The Mandalorian Season 3 Will Reportedly Have A More Linear Story

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s preferred method of storytelling has been both a benefit and a hindrance to The Mandalorian. The decision to have the title hero distracted by numerous side quests during his adventures gives the writing team and the fans the opportunity to visit new corners of the sprawling Star Wars universe, with the ability to throw in some new and familiar faces along the way.

On the downside, it often feels as though the show can be dragging its heels or repeating the same formula over and over again, especially when we go two weeks or more without Mando getting any further towards his ultimate goal, although the sheer volume of explosive action sequences and fan service goes a long way to disguise these shortcomings, as minor as they are.

However, we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ahsoka Tano would be appearing in Season 2 long before it was confirmed – that with the Disney Plus mythology set to expand thanks to The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic, Favreau is keen to tell a more linear story in The Mandalorian moving forward.

Season 2 has already laid the foundations for a trio of spinoffs, so in theory Mando can go on a more immersive personal journey than simply heading from Point A to Point B and getting distracted countless times along the way. Of course, a lot of fans love that The Mandalorian is largely driven by spectacle rather than storytelling, but the longer the show goes on the more it’ll need to stop relying on the same tricks that have served it so well over the first sixteen episodes.