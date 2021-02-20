Gina Carano Fires Back At Disney, Says She’s Not Going Down Without A Fight

Until the next round of the never-ending Johnny Depp and Amber Heard saga begins in the courtroom, it looks as though Gina Carano‘s war against Disney will be the bitter split dominating the headlines for the foreseeable future. Since being fired from The Mandalorian, the former MMA fighter has been readying herself for battle, throwing around words like ‘rebellion’ and ‘mob’ to continue stoking the flames among her supporters who believe she’s been harshly treated.

Disney and Lucasfilm fired her over one post in particular, which had nothing to do with the constant calls from the cancel culture folks to have her dropped as Cara Dune. And if anything, the 38 year-old’s repeated social media controversies only reinforced the notion that the studios had no grounds to drop her for voicing political or personal opinions, but making comparisons to Nazi Germany eventually did the trick.

Carano’s first major interview since being booted out of the Star Wars universe lands tomorrow, where she’ll sit down with her newfound closest ally on The Ben Shapiro Show. The whole thing promises to be an interesting listen at the very least, and a new excerpt has the Haywire star claiming that she’s not going down without a fight.

“I was prepared at any point to be let go, because I’ve seen this happen to so many people. I’ve seen the looks on their faces. I’ve seen the bullying that takes place, and so when this started, they point their guns at you, and you know it’s only a matter of time. I’ve seen it happen to so many people, and I just thought to myself, ‘You’re coming for me, I know you are’. They’re making it very obvious through their employees who were coming for me, and so I was like, ‘I’m going to go down swinging and I’m going to stay true to myself’. It’s devastating, but the thought of this happening to anybody else, especially to somebody who could not handle this the way I can, no, they don’t get to do that. They don’t get to make people feel like that, and if I buckle, it’ll make it okay for these companies, who have a history of lying, to be lying and to do this to other people, and they’ve done it to other people, and I’m not going down without a fight.”

If you want to split hairs, then technically she’s already lost the fight having been let go from the most high profile role of her career. Still, there’s no doubt going to be plenty of mud-slinging to come, with Gina Carano promising a fiery and potentially incendiary interview that sees her leveraging the opinion held in some quarters that she’s been victimized. And the Disney brass will surely be keeping an eye on the dirty laundry that she’ll inevitably be airing when it goes live tomorrow.