The Mandalorian Hints That Darth Revan Could Finally Be Star Wars Canon

We’d all known for months that Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano and Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan would be showing up in the latest season of The Mandalorian, with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni embracing animated canon and tying it to their smash hit Disney Plus series. Of course, Dawson’s debut as Anakin Skywalker’s former protege more than lived up to the hype and expectation, but there were also a couple of major revelations thrown into “The Jedi” for good measure.

Not content with revealing that Baby Yoda was trained at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, meaning that he was there when Anakin executed Order 66 before managing to escape, Ahsoka’s encounter with The Magistrate dropped the bombshell that the dual-wielding Jedi was on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn, the nefarious villain who became an instant fan favorite during his time on Rebels.

Now, however, viewers with an extensive knowledge of Star Wars lore have picked up on a couple of other subtle hints that could indicate Darth Revan is also on his way to live-action. Revan has been a regular fixture of the Legends canon over the years, and is a former Jedi who turned to the Dark Side and was soon established as one of the most powerful Force-sensitive figures in the galaxy.

Though the character has yet to appear in either live-action or animation in the main Star Wars continuity, the droids that Ahsoka and Mando battle on Corvus are named as HK-87 models, and the notorious Sith developed the HK-47. Not only that, but Ahsoka pointed Din Djarin and Grogu in the direction of the Jedi Temple on Tython, which was attacked by the Order of Revan in previous Star Wars stories.

These sorts of references to the deepest cuts of the franchise’s universe are surely no coincidence, and Darth Revan could very well be the next cult figure to be lined up for an appearance in The Mandalorian.