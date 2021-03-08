The Mandalorian Universe Will Reportedly Be More Cinematic Moving Forward

It was inevitable that Disney Plus would place Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the forefront of the platform’s expansion from the second the company announced that exclusive streaming content was set to be the priority from here on out, given that both franchises are among the most popular and lucrative in the history of the business.

Of course, mounting small screen projects set in the respective mythologies doesn’t make them any cheaper, with The Mandalorian‘s first season costing Disney and Lucasfim $15 million per episode. Meanwhile, if recent reports are to be believed, then the MCU’s WandaVision is the most expensive TV series in history, with each installment said to have set Marvel back $25 million, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s six-episode run comes armed with a $150 million budget to give it the glossy, big screen sheen that’s characterized the movies.

It seems The Mandalorian will soon follow suit as well, as we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ahsoka Tano would cameo in season 2 of the show long before it was confirmed – that third run of the series, along with spinoffs The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic, will all have increased budgets to make them feel and look more cinematic in terms of scope, scale and spectacle than ever before.

Based on the cost of the MCU’s Disney Plus lineup, we’re realistically talking about upwards of $20 million for less than an hour of television, which sounds exorbitant, but The Mandalorian reigned as the most popular show on the planet for the entirety of its second season, and all of the upcoming Star Wars exclusives are poised to do the same. It’s no longer about box office revenue, and with the streamer close to reaching 100 million subscribers over three years ahead of schedule, the guaranteed income makes it all the more likely that costs will continue to rise.