The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda Has Been Added To The Dictionary

Are there no heights Baby Yoda cannot scale? Not content with being possibly the best thing about The Mandalorian, becoming a bona fide global phenomenon, being one of 2019’s all-time greatest memes and selling out merchandise, he’s now been added to the dictionary.

Yes, that’s right. Dictionary.com have just added the term to their ‘Memes Dictionary,’ explaining that Baby Yoda is:

“The popular name for a character known as the Child in the Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian. He is a member of the same species as the beloved Star Wars character, Yoda. Baby Yoda‘s adorable, lovable appearance helped make the character a widespread meme online.”

Damn right he did. One person who’s not likely to be happy with this is The Mandalorian‘s creator Jon Favreau. He’s reportedly very strict about referring to Baby Yoda as The Child, going so far as to scold Disney CEO Bob Iger for using the wrong term. And to be fair to Favreau, I can see his point: Baby Yoda is not actually a baby version of the character Yoda, but rather a young member of the same species. But with the entire world calling the character Baby Yoda, Favreau may feel like King Canute ordering the tide to go back.

With The Mandalorian‘s first season concluding just after Christmas, hype about Baby Yoda should subside in the first half of 2020. But with season 2 confirmed and expected to air in the Fall (roughly one year on from the first), expect him to be back in a big way soon.

The next run looks set to follow the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda as they search for a Jedi to instruct him in the Force, all the while being pursued by the darksaber-wielding Moff Gideon. If they can match the heights of season 1, we’re in for one hell of a ride.