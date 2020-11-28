The Mandalorian star Rosario Dawson has showed support for original Ahsoka Tano voice actress Ashley Eckstein on social media. The fan favorite former Jedi Padawan made her live-action debut this Friday in the latest episode of the hit Disney Plus show, with Dawson offering a pitch-perfect performance as the heroine. But let’s not forget that there would be no Ahsoka if it wasn’t for Eckstein bringing her to life in the first place, voicing her in both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels over a period of 12 years.

And Dawson has tipped her hat to the originator of the role via her Instagram Story. The star shared a recent post of Eckstein’s about an Ahsoka-themed sweater being on sale via Eckstein’s Her Universe female clothing store. We’d love to hear more from Dawson on if Eckstein’s portrayal of Ahsoka inspired hers at all, but this is a nice sign of solidarity between the two Tanos all the same.

Here’s a screenshot of Dawson’s Story:

The Mandalorian's Rosario Dawson Shows Support For Original Ahsoka Tano Star 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Eckstein has actually posted again about Ahsoka on Instagram since the one Dawson shared. She wrote a letter about the character following her debut in The Mandalorian, explaining what Ahsoka stands for and what she means to people. “Ahsoka has become a beacon of hope, light and genuine goodness,” Eckstein shared before thanking fans for all the kind messages she’s got in the past couple of days. She signed off by saying, “It’s my wish that Ahsoka continues to bring people joy, light and most importantly hope. This is the way of Ahsoka Tano.”

Unlike fellow Clone Wars star Katee Sackhoff, who recently reprised Bo-Katan Kryze on The Mandalorian, Eckstein has previously confirmed she was not asked to return. Instead Dawson, a popular fan cast for a live-action Ahsoka for many years, landed the part. We’ll no doubt see much more of Dawson as Ahsoka, whether on the same series or in her own spinoff show, but hopefully there’s more coming of animated Ahsoka with Eckstein in the role, too.