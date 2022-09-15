Manny Jacinto lands a key role in ‘Star Wars’ series ‘The Acolyte’

Fans were disappointed that there was no news or major reveals from Star Wars series The Acolyte made during the weekend’s D23 Expo, but that’s probably because the cast is continuing to take shape.

Speaking of which, the show set during the tail end of the High Republic era that’s being spearheaded by Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland has been quietly assembling one of the most impressive casts we’ve seen from a galaxy far, far away on the small screen, with The Good Place alum Manny Jacinto the latest to sign on the dotted line.

As per Deadline, the actor has become the latest addition to an increasingly stacked ensemble that’s being headlined by Bodies Bodies Bodies‘ Amandla Stenberg, with support coming from Squid Game‘s recent history-making Primetime Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae, and Jodie Turner-Smith also among the roster.

Specifics remain under wraps, but The Acolyte has always been described as a mystery thriller with heavy martial arts influences, with Stenberg’s mystery protagonist heavily rumored to be a Sith. The episodic streaming exclusive was first announced in December 2020, but almost three years later and we still don’t know when cameras will begin rolling.

Hopefully in the not too distant future, though, especially with a top array of on-camera talents in the mix. Until then, Ahsoka and season 3 of The Mandalorian are on the way to continue giving Disney Plus subscribers their nostalgia fix, even if we’re arguably more excited to see the mythology taken in a brand new direction my shows like The Acolyte.