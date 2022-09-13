‘Squid Game’ picks up big gongs at the 2022 Emmys

Squid Game is enjoying itself at the 2022 Emmys, with the Korean thriller seeing a staggering seven nominations lead to two wins.

Debuting last year on Netflix, Squid Game quickly became one of the most talked about shows online following a stellar first season. A scathing critique of life under capitalism, it’s come as Western audiences have been introduced to a whole new world of content coming from East Asia.

Wins came in thick and fast, with just the one shock loss as HoYeon Jung failed to pick up Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, with the Korean actress missing out to Ozark star Julia Garner. Thankfully, it was mostly joy for Squid Game stans, with wins coming for Lee Jung-jae for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for the episode “Red Light, Green Light”.

It couldn’t pick up Outstanding Drama Series with it losing out to Succession, but making history with Non-English actors winning big is surely noteworthy itself. A few days prior it picked up several awards at the Creative Arts Emmys, including one for Lee Yoo-mi for Outstanding Guest Actress.

Nominated for several awards, including three in supporting actor categories, Squid Game challenged the likes of Succession, Dopesick, Ted Lasso, and The White Lotus for most nominations across the board.

A second season has been confirmed by Netflix, with the streaming service clearly not against making a bit more capital to bounce back from a mass subscription loss.

Squid Game is available to stream exclusively on Netflix, with many more spin-offs surely on their way.