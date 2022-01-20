The smash-hit 2021 series Squid Game has had its second season confirmed today by streaming giant Netflix.

The Korean series was a breakout hit for Netflix, and has made an immediate impact on pop culture across the English-speaking world. Today, co-CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos confirmed the second series in a Netflix fourth quarter earnings review for 2021.

Sarandos was queried on the likelihood and possibility of a second season and responded without any hesitation that it was “absolutely” happening. “The ‘Squid Game’ universe has just begun.” he continued. The poignant and violent anti-capitalist Korean series has been the subject of discussion for a while now on the possibility of a second series, with series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk previously sharing his belief it would return.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!” Hwang told the media last year. “But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.”

This story is developing.