Mark Hamill addresses Luke Skywalker’s return in ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

Mark Hamill explains why portraying a younger Luke is different from everything he's done so far.

Mark Hamill has already finished the work he started as Luke Skywalker way back in the early ’80s, with the protagonist’s story arc concluding in The Last Jedi. Yet the actor continues to chronicle more of Luke’s life in front of the camera, the latest instance of which happened in The Book of Boba Fett.

The miniseries resurrects Luke Skywalker again after his brief show in The Mandalorian finale. “From the Desert Comes a Stranger” shows off the Jedi Grandmaster at work, training Grogu in the ways of the Force and laying the foundation for his new Jedi school. He also briefly chats with Ahsoka Tano, who comments that he has so much of his father in him.

To celebrate May the Fourth, Disney has released a documentary that explores the behind-the-scenes process of bringing Luke to life as a younger version of Mark Hamill. The actor also appears in the special and explains what it’s like to portray the character after all these years.

“We’re just trying to give the filmmakers everything they need,” He said. “I’ve done all aspects; theatre, radio, television, movies. Each one of them has its specific requirements, but this is a completely new aspect. With this, it’s a composite performance. Not just from the stunt double, but in put from the director and what’s on the page, all of these elements coming together, so that it’s an ongoing learning experience.”

Hamill also reveals that training Grogu felt satisfying for a very interesting reason.

“The symmetry of being trained by that species, and then taking one of that same kind to train was very satisfying. Luke has to suppress the sentimental side, and be as professional as he can to try and imbue his student with the values he’s going to need if he’s going to be a Jedi master.”

Well, it’s just like George Lucas always says, Mark. “It’s like poetry. It rhymes.”