Mark Hamill hangs out with fellow Jedi in new ‘Book of Boba Fett’ BTS photos

A new batch of BTS photos from The Book of Boba Fett offers fans a fresh look at Mark Hamill in Luke Skywalker’s all-black Return of the Jedi costume.

The return of Luke Skywalker and Mando in Boba Fett’s solo series was surely a surprise, though a welcome one as far as most Star Wars fans are concerned. After making an explosively internet-shattering, albeit brief, return in The Mandalorian season 2 finale, Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau resurrected the character again with better CG work for the penultimate chapter in The Book of Boba Fett.

Now, as you can see for yourself below, Lucasfilm has decided to offer us a closer look at Mark Hamill as part of the Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett which explores the development process behind the latest Star Wars television show on the Mouse House’s streaming service.

The episode in question marks the first time Ahsoka Tano (played by Rosario Dawson in live-action) interacts with Anakin’s son, which is a huge deal for Star Wars canon overall. And going by their interactions, it seems the opportunity to work with Mark Hamill has been a career highlight for all the actors and crew members involved.

For now, Lucasfilm is playing coy with the younger version of Luke Skywalker, so we have no way of knowing if he’ll be back for other Mandoverse projects in the near future. What we do know is that Ahsoka is definitely making a return to the small screens in her solo project, so the two characters may meet again beyond their short-lived reunion in The Book of Boba Fett.