Mark Hamill May Be Teasing An Appearance In Crisis On Infinite Earths

“Crisis on Infinite Earths,” The CW’s big crossover for 2019, is bringing together some of the most renowned figures from across DC’s live-action history. Confirmed are Burt Ward from Batman ’66, Tom Welling from Smallville, Brandon Routh returning to the cape as Kingdom Come Superman and even Michael Keaton’s Dark Knight may appear (even if just in a picture).

But one of most anticipated is the longtime voice of the animated Batman Kevin Conroy finally playing Bruce Wayne in live-action. And now, it seems that there’s a glimmer of a chance that the yang to his yin will also be turning up: Mark Hamill.

As I’m sure everyone reading this is aware, Hamill’s best role probably isn’t Luke Skywalker – it’s the Joker. Ever since the first season of Batman: The Animated Series, Hamill’s made the part his own and has continued in the role over multiple DC animated shows, movies and in Rocksteady’s Arkham games. It’d be totally right for him to appear in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” then, but will he?

That remains to be seen, but he may’ve just teased something with the Tweet below:

How many shows are you on in this Crisis event? Please tweet ALL the dates & titles so we don't miss any. I'm so confused. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 26, 2019

Well, I can’t say one way or another whether Hamill is going to be in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and this tweet doesn’t exactly shed much light on it. To my eyes, it simply looks like just another bit of chatter between two friends that respect each other a lot. But while this might not be a smoking gun for Hamill’s involvement, I also wouldn’t rule it out.

After all, if Michael Keaton can show up in a photograph, I’m sure Hamill could do what amounts to a voice cameo. Plus, despite everything that’s been announced, we know that The CW are still keeping some surprises up their sleeve.

In any case, we’ll find out soon enough, as “Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Supergirl on December 8th and runs across the Arrowverse shows until it concludes on Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow on January 14th.