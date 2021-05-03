Mark Hamill Asks Fans To Vote For His Mandalorian Cameo As 2020’s Must-See TV Moment

It would be an understatement to say that The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale sent the internet into a state of total meltdown. There had been rumors circulating for a while that there was going to be a cameo from a major Star Wars character, but very few predicted we’d get an entire extended sequence of Luke Skywalker slicing and dicing his way through a whole battalion of enemies before revealing the de-aged face of Mark Hamill.

Admittedly, the technology wasn’t 100% convincing, but fans couldn’t care less when they got to see the most legendary Jedi in the galaxy share the screen with both Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and The Mandalorian‘s breakout star Baby Yoda. Hamill celebrated his unexpected return in the most typically deadpan fashion possible, too, but now he’s urging folks to ensure that his guest spot leads to Jon Favreau’s Star Wars show picking up a BAFTA, as you can see below.

This is the ONLY @BAFTA category chosen by the public in the UK. It would be an honor if the fans picked Luke’s surprise appearance to pick up Grogu as a Must-See. If you wish to vote go to https://t.co/OtYpWgh8B7 & thanks for being the best fans in the Galaxy! @themandalorian pic.twitter.com/ZpqMNB7YTD — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 1, 2021

BAFTA’s Television Awards are taking place this July, and the TV Must-See Moment category is entirely in the hands of the public, and at this stage, it’s hard to imagine anything other than a landslide victory for The Mandalorian. After all, with the exception of Netflix’s smash hit Bridgerton, the rest of the contenders hail from Britain’s Got Talent, Eastenders, Gogglebox and Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat, all shows that are very specific to the United Kingdom and its small screen audience.

Based on nothing but the sheer popularity of The Mandalorian, Star Wars, Hamill, his 4.6 million Twitter followers and the overwhelmingly enthusiastic reception to his cameo in the season 2 finale, this one is probably already in the bag for Disney Plus and Lucasfilm, even if the prize isn’t being handed out for another two months.