Mark Hamill Reacts To The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale

Fans are still digesting The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale, which was packed with plenty of action and no shortage of intrigue, not to mention one massive jaw-dropping surprise. Mando and his ragtag group of associates infiltrated Moff Gideon’s ship in an episode ripped straight from The Dirty Dozen as they sought to reclaim Baby Yoda from the clutches of the enemy, only for the final few minutes of “The Rescue” to pivot into the most unexpected territory.

As well as signalling some major conflict between Din Djarin and Bo-Katan after the title hero defeated Gideon in combat to become the rightful owner of the Darksaber and heir to the throne of Mandalore, which could end up driving the narrative of season 3, there was also the hugely emotional goodbye between an unmasked Mando and his surrogate son.

Of course, Grogu is in good hands after Luke Skywalker made a shock return to Star Wars, decimating an entire battalion of Clone Troopers to save the day just in the nick of time. The little green guy put out a call to any Jedi willing to listen at the Temple on Tython, but few could have predicted that the most famous member of the Order would be the one to answer.

In typically self-effacing form, Mark Hamill has now hopped onto social media and reacted to The Mandalorian‘s explosive ending, as you can see below.

Seen anything good on TV lately? — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 18, 2020

Hamill’s Twitter game has always been strong, and despite claiming that The Rise of Skywalker was his final time playing Luke Skywalker, speculation has now turned to how heavily the central figure of the Original Trilogy will factor into the upcoming Disney Plus roster of Star Wars shows, if he even does at all.