Mark Hamill Wishes Batman Star Kevin Conroy A Happy Birthday

There’ve been many iconic Batman/Joker dynamics on screen over the years – Adam West/Cesar Romero, Michael Keaton/Jack Nicholson, Christian Bale/Heath Ledger, etc. The most prolific, though, is the rivalry between Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill’s interpretations of the characters. The two legendary voice actors have been battling as the Dark Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime across various mediums for nearly 30 years.

So, with yesterday marking Conroy’s birthday (happy birthday, sir!), it was time for even the Joker to send his old enemy some well wishes. Hamill took to Twitter on Saturday to give his pal a shout out, calling Conroy “the best partner a demented clown could ever hope for.” He also added a couple of images to his post, including a brilliant comparison between a shot of the pair hugging and some artwork of Batsy and Joker doing the same pose.

SHOUT OUT to @RealKevinConroy for no particular reason other than being vengeance, being the night & for being the best partner a demented clown could ever hope for.

💖to🦇from🃏 pic.twitter.com/Mlp3VSeMPi — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) November 30, 2019

Conroy and Hamill’s friendship is a huge fan favorite, with the duo nearly always working together on some Batman project. Of course, Conroy is about to make his live-action debut as Bruce Wayne in December’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Arrowverse crossover. Seeing he’s usually inseparable from Hamill when it comes to the DC universe, fans are desperately hoping that the Joker will put in an appearance as well. But this has yet to be confirmed.

From what we understand, the Batman: The Animated Series star will feature in the second episode, the Batwoman installment, of the five-part event. He’ll be portraying a version inspired by the Kingdom Come take on the hero. Conroy’s not expected to don the Batsuit, though, as he’ll be an older, likely retired, Batman. The actor’s also confirmed he’ll only be involved in the single episode. So, if there is to be a live-action reunion with Hamill’s Joker, we’ll know by Sunday, December 8th.