Mark Ruffalo and Brie Larson celebrate Ms. Marvel’s arrival in the MCU

Yesterday, the MCU officially said welcomed the latest superhero in its universe, as the trailer for the upcoming Disney Plus series, Ms. Marvel finally aired. While fan reactions were split due to the altered powers of the superhero, there were also many positive reactions, with some juggernauts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sharing their joy at the arrival of the new character.

Mark Ruffalo, who has become synonymous with his character Hulk, expressed his excitement at what the series’ represents, while celebrating newcomer, Iman Vellani, who portrays Kamala Khan a.k.a. the titular Ms. Marvel.

“Marvel breaks new ground! Love you, @Marvel for reflecting the world we live in. Welcome to the family, Kamala!” his tweet reads.



Another Marvel hero, Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in the MCU, also tweeted in response to the trailer, enthusiastically ushering in the latest addition to the superhero team.

“You ARE a superhero, Kamala.” wrote Larson.



The trailer depicts Vellani’s Kamala as a Muslim Pakistani-American who is a huge fan of the Avengers, particularly Captain Marvel. She chances upon a magical bracelet, which gives her the ability to harness cosmic energy, thus making her a superhero.

Ms. Marvel also stars Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohammed Kapur, and Matt Lintz. The series is created by Bisha K. Ali, who also serves as the lead writer. It is part of the fourth phase of the MCU and will aid in setting up the upcoming film, The Marvels, to be released in 2023. The series is currently scheduled to premiere on June 8 on Disney Plus.