With the first trailer for Ms. Marvel having just dropped, comic fans are pointing out the similarities between the newest Disney Plus superhero and the DC comic book character Green Lantern.

In the original Marvel comics, Kamala Khan does not need a piece of jewelry to evoke her powers the way Green Lantern does, but some are pointing to Iman Vellani’s iteration of the character sporting what looks like a magical bracelet as evidence that Marvel is switching up Kamala’s abilities on the new show.

Bruh they made her a Green Lantern copy 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/trN0F3OKVP — Krypto 👁️‍🗨️ (@ZaidZzone) March 15, 2022

The Green Lantern Show Looks …. pic.twitter.com/4x814BaXMK — Green Lantern News (@GLHBOMax) March 15, 2022

Another Twitter user imagined Green Lantern venting his frustration on the morning radio show The Breakfast Club after watching the trailer.

Green Lantern after seeing the Ms Marvel trailer: pic.twitter.com/ufHRtEUR00 — Sancheezzzy ✵ (@Scoby20) March 15, 2022

We don’t necessarily have the full story about the extent to which Kamala’s polymorphous powers will differ from the comics in Ms. Marvel, but it’s one fan’s fear that the Disney Plus show will not do justice to the character’s “embiggening” abilities. In the comics, Kamala can change the size of her entire body from very small to very large, and even paper-thin at times.

Ms. Marvel is such a good comic book character to me because she actively embraces being weird and uncool, and owning the awkward stuff that makes you who you are. Her embiggening power set reflected that! Idk why they’d take it away and make her a Blue Green Lantern :/ pic.twitter.com/QkJVvUx47L — Catwoman-Core 🏳️‍⚧️🏴‍☠️ (@CatwomanCore) March 15, 2022

Another comic fan fears the MCU’s version of Ms. Marvel won’t do her justice if the changes to her powers are as vast as they appear to be in the trailer.

I urge all of you to read these runs. The MCU is not going to and will not do her or her comics justice. Kamala being the Green Lantern of Marvel is not her character whatsoever and deciding to change her powers was a grave mistake. Read about the real #MsMarvel! https://t.co/yfmOwQEcps — Ⓧ (@0MEGARANGER) March 15, 2022

Many fans are associating Green Lantern, who in the DC comics sports a power ring to will into existence Energy Construct Creations, to Marvel’s Ms. Marvel coming off the heels of the trailer. Some are even calling it “the Green Lantern show.”

We finally getting the Green Lantern show pic.twitter.com/c5XUKMhQ2U — Advit (@rebelmooned) March 15, 2022

green lantern fans, ms. marvel fans, i am so sorry https://t.co/XzEJoVwpe1 — レスボボ。 (@lesbobomb) March 15, 2022

Don’t get us wrong, there are still plenty of people out there who have expressed excitement for the show. And to be fair, we only saw tidbits of the nature of Khan’s powers, so there could possibly be more to the story than first meets the eye.

Ms. Marvel will land on Disney Plus June 8.