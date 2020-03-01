Mark Ruffalo Explains How He’d Do A Hulk TV Show

It may have taken some time, but it looks like Disney is ready to take their small-screen Marvel Cinematic Universe adaptations seriously. Sure, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. surpassed the 100 episode count, but Agent Carter was cut short far too early, and the Netflix Marvel shows were all canceled and put out to pasture (for the time being, at least).

Thankfully, with the launch of Disney Plus, the House of Mouse is ready to unleash a bevy of TV series onto the world. By the end of the year, both The Falcon and the Winter Solider and WandaVision will be added to the streaming service, and there are plenty of other projects in the works, too, including Loki, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel and a show centered around She-Hulk.

Speaking of which, we’ve already heard rumors that Mark Ruffalo might be reprising his role as the jolly green giant in the She-Hulk series, but it turns out that he has a few ideas of how to kickstart a show based on the original Hulk as well. As ComicBook.com reports, Universal still owns the rights to the character (when it comes to making a standalone film), but Disney might be able to lock down the option to make a TV show.

Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Offers Alternate Design For Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Ruffalo, who attended this year’s Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2), gave his pitch for a Hulk-centered series and explained the following:

“I’d probably kind of start him on the run again a little bit. I think that really works and in this new digital age, we’re all surveilled, that might be kind of an interesting dimension to how he stays on the run. That’s probably where we’d start — him deciding ‘I don’t want to do this anymore,’ but it’s hard now because he’s the professor. He’s hard to hide.”

Frankly, it’s a shame that we can’t get another standalone Hulk movie (Thor: Ragnarok was as close as we’ll get, for the time being), but we wouldn’t necessarily be against a TV show. We’re curious though, what are your thoughts? Would you like to see the green giant on the small screen, or do you think he should stick to the big leagues? Let us know in the comments below.