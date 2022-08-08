Later this month, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is coming out to Disney Plus. It pairs Mark Ruffalo with MCU newcomer Tatiana Maslany as his character’s cousin Jennifer Walters, and, Maslany says, Ruffalo was as good a co-star as she could’ve hoped.

Maslany reveals the on-set dynamic during a new interview with the hosts of Good Morning America, stating Ruffalo was really encouraging, never worked with her in a patronizing or condescending manner, and felt like she was empowered to be herself with him on the upcoming MCU project.

“Mark’s so amazing. He’s one of those actors who just empowers you to be yourself and in the moment. He’s very playful. He would never mansplain how to be the Hulk to me.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Maslany says they used motion capture technology and strategically placed platforms to give her character superhuman height. The production crew also made use of an effect stand-in which Maslany says was absurd, too.

“There was this frozen She-Hulk face kind of like smiling that was attached to the helmet on my head. I’d be walking along with them and they’d have to look at this dead-eyed thing and like act with it and it was just … yeah. Kudos to them for being able to do that and like play with that, but, yeah, it was fun.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres Aug. 18. It is not known if the doubly-green superhero series will get a second season at this time, though, fans will probably get more clarity on that front once the initial run has ended.