Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner Will Reportedly Be Human In She-Hulk

The Hulk has undergone quite the journey during his stint as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s longest-tenured heroes, dating back to his debut in the summer of 2008 when he took the form of Edward Norton. Hastily sweeping The Incredible Hulk under the rug and largely ignoring it ever since, Mark Ruffalo has more than made the role his own since making his first appearance in The Avengers.

Over the course of the last decade we’ve seen the giant green rage monster decimate his enemies and come perilously close to rampaging out of control, while he’s technically responsible for the Sacred Timeline falling into disarray after Tony Stark didn’t let him on the elevator with the rest of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, setting chain of events in motion that culminated in Loki‘s Season 1 finale.

The last time we saw the big guy, Smart Hulk was giving us the best of both worlds in Avengers: Endgame, but a new rumor claims that when Ruffalo returns in She-Hulk, he’ll be human again. Now, the report in question claims that their source was “specific that this means no more Hulk for Bruce Banner”, but the only behind the scenes images we’ve seen from the Disney Plus series came from the man himself, and he was wearing motion capture dots all over his face.

That would indicate that he’s most definitely not going to be human Bruce Banner when we first meet him, depending on when the photos were taken and how the scenes in question will ultimately factor into She-Hulk. We’ve seen angry Hulk, smart Hulk, puny Banner and everything in between, so it does stand to reason that the character’s evolution will continue in at least some form on the small screen.