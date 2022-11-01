Mark your calendars, because Stranger Things Day 2022 is coming

One may raise their eyebrow at a celebration that occurs on the same day that a small child went missing, but all is immediately forgiven when that child is the fictional Will Byers, one of the many pieces of the ensemble cast of Stranger Things, Netflix’s crown jewel of original programming. As for the celebration, it’s none other than Stranger Things Day 2022, which the show’s official Twitter account has begun its five-day countdown to.

cancel your plans, call your party & tell them you are booked and busy all day nov. 6 bc STRANGER THINGS DAY IS COMING #strangerthingsday

[a thread] pic.twitter.com/iLhQ2lnAgc — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 1, 2022

Officially commencing on Nov. 6, Stranger Things Day is a celebration of all things stranger, and with the sci-fi series being one of the driving forces of modern pop culture, it won’t just be individual fans who are celebrating.

Indeed, the event will be celebrated in a handful of official capacities, with one of them being cinematic screenings of Stranger Things 4, Vol. 2 taking place in movie theaters across North America, which includes the final two episodes of Stranger Things‘ penultimate season, together amounting to nearly four hours of runtime.

The screenings will also play host to costume contests and trivia challenges, both of which will involve prize giveaways, as well as various other surprises that may only reveal themselves at the event itself.

But it doesn’t end there; cities across the world will also play host to Stranger Things: The Experience, an immersive adventure in which fans are thrust into Hawkins Laboratory for a 45-minute Stranger Things escapade that NBC calls a combination of “the special effects of a 3D Universal Studios ride with a telekinetic escape room.”

Stranger Things Day 2022 will begin on Nov. 6.