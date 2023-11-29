‘Married to Medicine’: ‘Dr. G’ Gregory Lunceford and Lateasha Lunceford’s relationship timeline

The origins of their relationship are about as messy as you'd expect for reality tv

Given its long-running relegation to ‘guilty pleasure’ status, you’d think the world of reality television would be actively avoided by uber-professionals like doctors. Of course, you’d be mistaken. So alluring is the glitz and glamour of 15-minute fame that even the white collars of society’s upper echelons have joined its ranks, perhaps most prominently on Bravo’s Married to Medicine.

For ten seasons, the reality series has chronicled the lives of Atlanta’s medical community, spotlighting the exploits of doctors (and women married to doctors) since its first season debuted in 2013. Naturally, the cast of Married to Medicine have undergone multiple life changes within that period, with the series exploring everything from cheating rumours, supposedly staged burglaries, shock departures and, most recently, the budding romance of new castmate Lateasha Lunceford.

Photo via Bravo

Lunceford joined Married to Medicine as a full-time castmate for its tenth season, which began airing in Nov. 2023. Those acquainted with the show will know that her husband, psychiatrist Dr. Greg Lunceford, is a very familiar face, and as you’d expect for reality television, the origin of their relationship and its relation to Married to Medicine is rather messy.

As Lateasha continues to familiarise herself with audiences during Married to Medicine’s tenth season, we’re taking a deep dive into her relationship timeline with Gregory Lunceford, known affectionately on the show as Dr. G.

‘Dr. G’ Gregory Lunceford and Lateasha Lunceford’s relationship timeline

Longtime fans of Married to Medicine first met Dr. Greg Lunceford during the show’s first-ever season, when he was married to then-castmate Quad Webb-Lunceford. Quad remained on the series for the duration of her marriage to Dr. Greg, before announcing their divorce during the season 6 reunion in 2018.

The demise of their marriage played out during seasons 5 and 6. Quad floated the idea of a divorce during the season five finale, and Dr. Greg was later accused of cheating before their marriage proved irreparable by the end of season six. At that point, Quad claimed during the reunion that Dr. Greg had previously been physical with her, with their divorce being officially finalised in 2019.

Quad was demoted to a recurring capacity role for the eighth season of Married to Medicine, but joined the cast as a full-time member again in season 10. Proving to be masters of mess, Bravo also cast Dr. Greg’s new wife, Lateasha Lunceford, in the same season, meaning the pair would have to interact and divulge their shared history relating to Dr. Greg.

As for Lateasha — nicknamed “Sweet Tea” — she first met Dr. Greg in the wake of his divorce from Quad. Lateasha, who is a Texas-born philanthropist and social media influencer, made the first move on Dr. Greg, sliding into his DMs before booking flights to meet her new beau throughout 2020.

Lateasha said she knew very little about Married to Medicine, but had been told about Dr. Greg’s appearance on the show by her friends. She knew of Dr. Greg’s desire to start a family, which aligned with her own plans for the future. By Sep. 2022, the pair were married, with Lateasha announcing her imminent nuptials in a social media post.

Lateasha and Dr. Greg got married in April 2023, with the wedding planning and event documented as part of Married to Medicine’s tenth season. Naturally, the relationship between Lateasha and Dr. Greg’s ex-wife Quad has pulled focus throughout the season, with Quad gate-crashing a pamper party hosted by Lateasha in a recent episode.

Lateasha and Dr. Greg’s eventual wedding was also a topic of conversation among the cast throughout season 10. For her part, long-running castmate Dr. Heavenly Kimes doubted the endurance of their marriage, while newbie and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks also raised concerns.

Quad herself said the marriage might last since Lateasha is easily influenced by Dr. Greg. For what it’s worth, Lateasha and Dr. Greg appear to be in the midst of marital bliss, regularly sharing honeymoon-y images of themselves on Instagram. As for Quad, she has remained single since her divorce, and will continue appearing on the remainder of Married to Medicine’s tenth season.

As you can see it’s a tangled web of relationships on the show, but somehow we suspect the juicy drama isn’t going to stop here.