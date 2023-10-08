What is the ‘Married to Medicine’ season 10 release date?

Bravo fans rejoice! Married to Medicine is back for a 10th season. Filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, the show follows the dramatic and often high-pressure lives of women who are either doctors themselves, or married to doctors. In the show, viewers watch as the women try to balance one of the most stressful careers possible with their almost as stressful social lives. Read more to find out what awaits in the next season, which is sure to be a wild ride!

Who is in the cast for season 10?

The 10th season will feature doctors Heavenly Kimes, Simone Whitmore, and Jacqueline Walters, as well as Toya Bush-Harris and Quad Webb. Additionally, Phaedra Parks of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will also join the cast, as will Lateasha Lunceford. Meanwhile, Dr. Alicia Egolum will be a part of the show, but not as a full-time cast member. Egolum will be a “friend” of the show.

Dr. Gregory Lunceford will also be featured on the show. Once married to Quad Webb, the two got divorced in 2019. In April 2023, Lunceford married Lateasha Lunceford, a 32-year-old from Texas. The couple share experiences in the medical field, with Lateasha previously working as a Pharmacy Tech. Gregory will share the screen this season with both his ex-wife, Quad, and his current wife, Lateasha, which is sure to be interesting for viewers.

In previous seasons, Webb had significantly less screen time following her divorce, and also due to tension between her and Mariah Huq, a former news anchor who created the show, and serves as its Executive Producer.

What happened in the last season?

The ninth season included plenty of ups and downs for the cast. At the beginning of the season, Quad had a new man in her life, while Dr. Jackie and Dr. Simone found themselves becoming closer. Meanwhile, Contessa and Toya staged an intervention to confront Heavenly over her behavior, causing her to reflect on her ways. Toya struggled in her marriage to Eugene, while Heavenly dealt with her mother’s ongoing health issues. By the reunion, tensions were high. Contessa and Heavenly got into it, Quad defended herself from rumors, and Anila and Toya confronted each other.

Where can you watch the new season of Married to Medicine?

Fans can tune into what is sure to be an exciting 10th season on Bravo, where the first episode will air on Sunday, November 5 at 9:15 p.m. ET. The episodes will also be available on streaming service Peacock, and seasons 1-9 are also available on Peacock, and on BravoTV.com or in the Bravo app.