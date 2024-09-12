‘Married With Children’ reboot release window, cast, plot, and more

Nostalgia is one of the defining currencies of the current age of TV and film. Everywhere you look, there’s a remake, reboot, sequel, or adaptation being released. Joining the list is an upcoming animated reboot of Married… with Children, the classic sitcom that ran from 1987 to 1997.

Recommended Videos

Led by Ed O’Neill (who spent another decade making us laugh on Modern Family) the original Married… with Children garnered a sizable viewership during its run. Now, almost three decades after the series finale, an animated reboot series has been announced. Here’s everything you need to know about the Married… with Children reboot.

What to expect in the Married… with Children reboot

Married…with Children followed the lives of Al and Peggy Bundy and their two children Kelly and Bud. The sitcom was centered around their daily lives and hijinks, as well as those of their neighbors, Steve and Marcy. The news of a reboot of the show came via Deadline, where it was also announced that Alex Carter, executive producer of Family Guy, will be serving as the series’ showrunner.

Married…with Children had already been in the works for over a year at Sony Pictures Television, but was kept under wraps until all four of the main cast were confirmed to return. Therefore, this means that the reboot will star Ed O’Neil as Al Bundy, Katy Sagal as Peggy Bundy, Christina Applegate as Kelly Bundy, and David Faustino as Bud Bundy.

One of the many reasons that an animated series was chosen as a reboot instead of a live-action show was the flexibility of animated production. Christina Applegate announced in 2021 that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and eventually shared that she will not be acting on camera again in 2023, in an interview with Vanity Fair. However, she was open to voiceover work, which contributed to the choice to revive Married…with Children as an animated series.

A leaked clip and synopsis from the animated series circulated in 2024. The synopsis detailed that the show will follow the Bundys as they move to a city called Dumpwater, Florida. Just like the original show, Married…with Children will include hilarious dynamics between the Bundys and all the hilarious characters around them. The synopsis states that the Bundys “get to know their Latin neighbors, war with HOA snobs, and yuck it up at their community pool.”

Married… with Children’s release window and where to watch

Image via Fox

Deadline revealed that an animated reboot of Married… with Children was in the works in a 2022 report, but news on the reboot’s development has been few and far between since then. So far, there hasn’t been much in terms of new information about the progress of the reboot. No teasers have dropped, and the release window is still very much up in the air as of this article’s date of publishing. However, Christina Applegate confirmed that she was still attached to the project in a 2023 interview, alongside Ed O’Neil, Katey Sagal, and David Faustino.

Since the information on the reboot has been sparse, the network that will be hosting the animated series also hasn’t been revealed yet. However, Fox, Hulu, and Peacock are likely choices for networks that Sony would turn to for a new show.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy