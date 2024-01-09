‘Marry My Husband’ episode 5 release date confirmed

The western world is finding a new obsession in fresh K-drama Marry My Husband.

The series premiered on South Korean television station tvN at the outset of 2024, landing both there and on its state-side streaming service on Jan. 1. Episodes have been regularly arriving in the weeks since, but the series doesn’t follow the typical release schedule. Rather than debuting all of its episodes at once, like many streaming services, or airing one weekly, like many cable shows, the series drops two fresh episodes a week.

This is causing confusion around when new episodes of Marry My Husband can be expected. And, given the show’s gripping premise, fans are desperate to plan their schedules around each fresh episode. We’ve still got more than a half a season to go, but next up is episode 5.

When does episode 5 of Marry My Husband release?

Both of the episodes slated to release over the week of Jan. 7 are already out, which leaves episode 5 for next week. Viewers can catch up on everything that’s released so far — comprised of the show’s first four episodes — over on Prime Video, where each of them are available to stream. They’ll be able to catch episode 5 when it likewise arrives on the streamer on Jan. 14 at 4:00pm for viewers in the states, and on tvN on Jan. 15 at 8:50pm for South Korean viewers.

The remainder of the season will continue to drop over the course of January and February, with the final episode of season 1 — episode 16 — set to arrive on Feb. 20 in South Korea, and Feb. 19 in the states.