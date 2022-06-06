It’s one of the best-loved series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for its dark and gritty atmosphere, but the forthcoming Daredevil reboot could be much more light and fluffy.

Since debuting in 2015 on Netflix, Daredevil has received mountains of praise across its three seasons for its realistic tone while still being set in the grander mythos of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Charlie Cox as the titular hero and Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin, it’s led to some of the most-loved Marvel television moments.

Recently confirmed to be getting a continuation and a new lease of life on Disney Plus, the days of the bloody Daredevil could be over — much to the disappointment of fans. In conversation with Murphy’s Multiverse, Marvel’s director of content and character development Sana Amanat has thrown a spanner in the works, saying she “wouldn’t be surprised” to see the tone shift to a much fluffier one.

Amanat heaped praise on a well-received recent run of Daredevil by Mark Waid that approached the source material with a lighter ambience, and said there’s not anything against that being adapted into the Disney Plus continuation. Amanat worked on the series as an editor.

“I don’t see why not! Mark Waid’s run was pretty seminal. We’ve never seen that kind of story and I love the spin on that and it was such an unexpected take on the character. In the same way, I wouldn’t be surprised if they did something like that in the MCU. Why not? We like to take risks and this is the fun part of exploring multiple stories. So maybe.”

A change like that would be highly controversial, but not unheard of for Marvel adaptations. Certain characters have been much less full-on in the MCU, with Iron Man’s infamous drinking issues in the comics mostly reduced to a quick gag in Iron Man 2.