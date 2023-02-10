Marvel debuting the one villain bigger than Kang is raising hopes of seeing him in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

A new clip from Marvel’s upcoming Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur series has given fans a taste of Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder and now fans are eager to see his character appear in Avengers: Secret Wars.

In an interview with GMA, Fishburne discussed his role and involvement with the show, of which he is an executive producer and creator. On top of this, The Matrix star also lends his voice to the character of the Beyonder, a vastly powerful being who is arguably a bigger villain than even Kang the Conqueror. The short clip shows Beyonder’s introduction with a catchy musical number akin to a Disney animated movie.

Although sadly, it seems that we likely won’t be seeing a singing-dancing Beyonder when it comes to his live-action debut, the creators of the show have already confirmed that Moon Girl takes place in its own universe.

Rumors suggest that Kang will be taking the place of the Beyonder in the big-screen adaptation of Secret Wars, perhaps as a variant. Meaning that the actual Beyonder may not have a large role, or may not even exist at all in the movie.

That hasn’t stopped fans from speculating that the cosmic villain will somehow make an appearance, especially now that it seems he’s being set up as an antagonist, albeit in a show that doesn’t relate to the main MCU. Fans have joked that they would love to see the actor behind Kang, Jonathan Majors, channel some of Fishburne’s energy as the MCU’s Beholder.

In the comics, the Beyonder was the villainous entity behind the Secret Wars, in what was the first crossover event in Marvel Comics, he kidnaps heroes and villains to fight in his battle world.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premieres on Disney Channel this Friday before debuting on Disney Plus on Wednesday, Feb. 15.