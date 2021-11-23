Marvel drops ‘Hawkeye’ sneak peek with Kate Bishop video

We’re getting a closer look at Hawkeye‘s Kate Bishop after Marvel dropped a surprise featurette about the character and her connection to Hawkeye himself.

Kate Bishop is played by Academy Award-nominated actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, who plays a sort of buddy-cop role to Hawkeye’s Jeremy Renner.

The show with surely feature plenty of action, intrigue, and bow and arrows. In the video, we get to see Steinfeld punching, kicking, and flying all over New York City while managing to stay relatively calm, cool, and collected.

“Hailee Steinfeld is just wonderful. She’s a very talented actress,” Renner said. “I begrudgingly sort of have her as a partner, and then friendship grows through (that) and a lot of wonderful, fun things transpire.”

Take a look at the video below.

See how @HaileeSteinfeld brings #KateBishop to life in Marvel Studios’ @HawkeyeOfficial in a special look! Start streaming the first two episodes tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/FTPVktRy6F — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 23, 2021

Vera Farmiga (The Departed) plays Kate Bishop’s mom Eleanor Bishop in the show. She said fans are going to fall in love with Steinfeld and what she’s done with the source material.

“What Hailee’s done with this character, I think fans are just going to eat her up,” she said.

The video is light on plot points, however, so we don’t know any juicy new spoilers going into tomorrow’s premiere. Reviews for the show are fairly positive so far and it has a 86% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Hawkeye was supposed to be a solo movie, but once Disney decided to move forward with its streaming service, it grabbed up the property as a streaming exclusive.

Producer Trinh Tran recently explained that Disney wanted more episode-based content.

“We decided to move Hawkeye from the feature side over to the Disney+ side for that very reason. The big question was, ‘How are we going to fit all of this into a two-hour timeframe? We have an Avenger whose backstory we haven’t quite had time to explore yet. We also have to introduce a new character, as well as allow enough time for them to bond and create that special dynamic that everybody finds so appealing in the comics.’ So, in moving it over, it allowed us six hours, three times as much time, which really gave us the creative flexibility we needed to tell the story.”

The first two episodes of Hawkeye premiere tomorrow, Nov. 24, on Disney Plus.