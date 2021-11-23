‘Hawkeye’ reviews largely praise the MCU’s festive adventure

In the eyes of the fans, the Marvel Cinematic Universe can do no wrong, and the massive discrepancy between how audiences and critics reacted to Eternals is proof of that. It’s the biggest and most popular franchise in the business for a reason, but can Hawkeye keep the winning streak alive?

Looking at the reviews to have started flooding the internet since the embargo lifted, the answer appears to be mostly left. One of the major benefits of the Disney Plus Marvel shows compared to the Netflix ones is that they never outstay their welcome, with all the five streaming exclusives to have debuted so far running for between six and nine episodes.

As a result, the majority of early responses have deemed Hawkeye a more than worthy addition to canon that delivers a light, breezy, fun-filled and action-packed holiday adventure, as you can see below.

#Hawkeye is as dark as it is hilarious. It has tones of some certain street-level Marvel characters we've seen before. But most importantly—after a year of mind-bending, time-hopping shows, it is exactly what the #MCU needs right now.



FULL REVIEW ➡️ https://t.co/suBoSdeBV7 pic.twitter.com/e7pD0K0sjb — Adam Barnhardt 🔜 C2E2 (@adambarnhardt) November 23, 2021

#Hawkeye doesn't nail the spirit of the comic down but it has a hell of a cast. Our review: https://t.co/M6F4qcGjnn — Murphy's Multiverse (@MultiverseMurph) November 23, 2021

Had a lot of fun with Hawkeye! Really hoping it sticks the landing because it could be an MCU all-timer. Check out my review here to see my full thoughts: https://t.co/mwAAgpUd8I — Ariel (@AriRELK) November 23, 2021

Review: #Hawkeye (2021) Is The Disney+ Marvel Show That Feels The Most Like Old-School Episodic Television via @forbes by @ScottMendelson https://t.co/b8YaieQ3lV — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) November 23, 2021

'Hawkeye' finally gives Jeremy Renner's hero the spotlight and introduces a great new character in Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop in this charming holiday story that is worth the wait.https://t.co/BDTEFZnK3n — Collider (@Collider) November 23, 2021

So, #Hawkeye… so far, so good! Need to see some arrow combat already, but the Clint/Kate dynamic is fab. More thoughts on the first 2 episodes here for @YahooMoviesUK. https://t.co/Nzk9hgqlI0 — Amon Warmann (@AmonWarmann) November 23, 2021

Time to hit that target 🎯



Marvel's #Hawkeye is a very grounded story and it introduces a young Avenger 😉 named #KateBishop in a fun way!



If you love Clint Barton, then this is going to be your favourite MCU show!



Check out our EP 1 review here: https://t.co/HxndoXLj4y pic.twitter.com/QXg3yCN88K — Geek Bomb (@GeekBomb) November 23, 2021

Hawkeye is coming to Disney Plus tomorrow with a two-episode premiere, which is going to be appointment viewing for subscribers around the world. Hopefully, the servers don’t crash like they’ve done on previous occasions when everyone wants to watch the same thing at the same time, because it’s been almost three whole weeks since we got our last fix of MCU content.