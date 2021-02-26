Disney Plus Crashes Again As Fans Flock To WandaVision

We’re still waiting to find out who that top secret cameo in WandaVision belongs to, after the penultimate episode passed by without introducing any new major characters. In fact, it almost felt like something of a filler outing, with Agatha Harkness forcing Wanda to relive her own traumatic memories that offered some extra insight into the backstory of how we got to this point, but it didn’t really drive the plot forward in any sort of meaningful fashion, at least until the post-credits stinger.

However, a lot of Disney Plus subscribers didn’t find that out until much later than they intended, after the app crashed for a ton of people once again. Of course, the same thing happened last week, and it would appear that the servers simply can’t handle the sheer volume of traffic that comes with everyone around the world trying to watch exactly the same show at exactly the same time.

As soon as the clock strikes midnight and Thursday becomes Friday, Disney Plus is the first thing on a lot of people’s minds, but as you can see from the reactions below, it didn’t quite go accordingly to plan.

IS DISNEY PLUS DOWN?? I woke up early for this 😩😩 — surprise shawty (@mrsVCandy) February 26, 2021

@GraceRandolph couldn't make the livestream due to work and now disneyplus is down pic.twitter.com/HxHsbUjaXO — Anthony Huntington (@asilanth) February 26, 2021

Is @disneyplus down? Tried to watch #WandaVision and its glitching. — Collins Seay (@StrangeVisionYT) February 26, 2021

all I’m seeing is #WandaVison down my tl so who gone let me use they Disney plus login??😗 — kyren⚜️ (@virgeauxxx) February 26, 2021

not disney plus breaking down in the middle of wandavision pic.twitter.com/tDr9sAjVrQ — taylor (@rueswylie) February 26, 2021

Did DisneyPlus go down during #wandavision for you too? — バネルジーリディープ ( Banerjee Reedip ) (@204nothinghere) February 26, 2021

Of course, the simple solution would be to show a little patience and not try and load up the latest episode from the second it goes online, but WandaVision has drawn everyone in to such a degree that it’s a lot easier said than done. Each week, the plot literally thickens, and while this most recent outing didn’t feature any sitcom trappings or big action scenes, instead opting for a more exposition-heavy format, it still set the stage for what’s shaping up to be an epic finale.