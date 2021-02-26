Home / tv

WandaVision Fans Freaking Out Over The Big Scarlet Witch Moment

By
In an earlier episode of WandaVisionit was established that Wanda Maximoff didn’t have a superhero codename like her fellow Avengers, which seemed to promise that we would be getting an epic moment where she was finally crowned the Scarlet Witch later in the show. Sure enough, the latest outing of the Disney Plus hit finally did just that and it didn’t disappoint.

Titled “Previously On,” this episode was the most emotional installment of the series so far, as evil Agatha Harkness forced Wanda to relive the trauma of her past in order to figure out how she was so powerful. By the end of their rerun session, Agatha understood the truth. She explained to Wanda that a powerful being capable of wielding chaos magic was an ancient mystical myth, but it’s not so much a myth anymore. “That makes you… the Scarlet Witch,” she told her.

Elizabeth Olsen’s been in the MCU for six years now, but this is the first time that her character has been referred to as Scarlet Witch on screen, so it was a pretty big deal. And, as you’d expect, fans are losing it once again.

Literally all of us when that happened.

Sorry, Agatha, but the “Please Stand By” screen is the real villain of WandaVision. 

It’s not like this is a surprise, but somehow… it was.

Another standout moment came earlier on in the episode when a flashback showed us the first time Wanda came into contact with the Mind Stone, with the Infinity gem giving her a vision of her future.

Move along Thor, Captain Marvel and the rest, Wanda is the strongest Avenger.

I think that’s safe to say.

Let’s not forget the post-credits scene introducing the reborn White Vision. This episode certainly did not let us down.

Get ready for the finale next week.

What’s the deal with Wanda’s children? Is Evan Peters really playing Fox’s Quicksilver? Will the Scarlet Witch go off the deep end? Find out the answers to all of these questions and more when WandaVision concludes on Disney Plus next Friday.

