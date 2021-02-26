WandaVision Fans Freaking Out Over The Big Scarlet Witch Moment

In an earlier episode of WandaVision, it was established that Wanda Maximoff didn’t have a superhero codename like her fellow Avengers, which seemed to promise that we would be getting an epic moment where she was finally crowned the Scarlet Witch later in the show. Sure enough, the latest outing of the Disney Plus hit finally did just that and it didn’t disappoint.

Titled “Previously On,” this episode was the most emotional installment of the series so far, as evil Agatha Harkness forced Wanda to relive the trauma of her past in order to figure out how she was so powerful. By the end of their rerun session, Agatha understood the truth. She explained to Wanda that a powerful being capable of wielding chaos magic was an ancient mystical myth, but it’s not so much a myth anymore. “That makes you… the Scarlet Witch,” she told her.

Elizabeth Olsen’s been in the MCU for six years now, but this is the first time that her character has been referred to as Scarlet Witch on screen, so it was a pretty big deal. And, as you’d expect, fans are losing it once again.

– “Your children. And Vision, and this whole little life you’ve made. This is Chaos Magic, Wanda. And that makes you the Scarlet Witch.” pic.twitter.com/Jrn30moEVZ — alias – WV SPOILERS (@itsjustanx) February 26, 2021

Me when Agatha said “The Scarlet Witch” for the first time in MCU history. pic.twitter.com/bMN2lfMpei — jah (@joshbethinkin) February 26, 2021

Sorry, Agatha, but the “Please Stand By” screen is the real villain of WandaVision.

“and that makes you, the scarlet witch”

*please stand by* pic.twitter.com/EgvgWuiC3y — jessie // wandavision spoilers!! (@JEDIODINSON) February 26, 2021

It’s not like this is a surprise, but somehow… it was.

Agatha: you're the Scarlet Witch

Me: pic.twitter.com/lBNBBotbHx — Kelly 🕷📚 (@garfydaya) February 26, 2021

Another standout moment came earlier on in the episode when a flashback showed us the first time Wanda came into contact with the Mind Stone, with the Infinity gem giving her a vision of her future.

#Wandavision SPOILERS THE FACT TJAT SHE SAW HERSELF AS THE SCARLET WITCH AND DIDN'T KNOW IT THAT'S SO POWERFUL OF HER YOU KNOW pic.twitter.com/sFsTMADnhD — promising young row (@anyaswf) February 26, 2021

Move along Thor, Captain Marvel and the rest, Wanda is the strongest Avenger.

after watching episode 8, how can you not agree that wanda aka scarlet witch is the strongest avenger? pic.twitter.com/Zha0LhxQKO — leann || wandavision spoilers (@moonchildloki) February 26, 2021

I think that’s safe to say.

AGATHA REVEALING WANDA TO BE THE SCARLET WITCH IS ACTUALLY THE BEST SUPERHERO TITLE REVEAL IN THE WHOLE MCU ITS TRUE https://t.co/sQnK5UmGUM — ‎kenna 🕊🌿 | wv spoilers (@redromancva) February 26, 2021

Let’s not forget the post-credits scene introducing the reborn White Vision. This episode certainly did not let us down.

SCARLET WITCH, WHITE VISION, CHAOS MAGIC THEY DIDNT MISS THIS EPISODE #wandavision pic.twitter.com/8J3UndofAW — Ryleigh (@wandasslutt) February 26, 2021

Get ready for the finale next week.

AGATHA FINALLY CALLED WANDA THE SCARLET WITCH I CANT WAIT FOR NEXT FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/1TIaHEZc73 — Luna 🌼 (@xlunaone) February 26, 2021

What’s the deal with Wanda’s children? Is Evan Peters really playing Fox’s Quicksilver? Will the Scarlet Witch go off the deep end? Find out the answers to all of these questions and more when WandaVision concludes on Disney Plus next Friday.