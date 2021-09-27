Marvel Fan Has A Brilliant Idea For An MCU Mockumentary

Marvel Studios always claim that the company’s latest superhero offering explores an entirely new genre, and while that’s true to a certain extent from a visual and narrative standpoint, they’re all cut from an almost identical cloth at the end of the day.

Sure, projects like WandaVision, Loki and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings have brought plenty of fresh ideas to the table, but they still hit the standard plot, character and action beats we’ve come to expect from the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the last thirteen years.

However, one enterprising fan on Reddit has come up with a great pitch, one that we’d love to see explored in live-action. YourCautionaryTale puts forward the notion of a mockumentary about Thanos’ Snap, told in the style of a serious, educational and informative documentary.

It would add more depth to the MCU at large by exploring a cataclysmic event from the perspective of everyday people who don’t have the means or abilities to try and rectify the situation themselves, diving into the social, economic and political factors that would heavily affect the planet in the aftermath.

As the post mentions, it wouldn’t cost a lot of money to produce, but would still be guaranteed huge viewership numbers on Disney Plus. We’ve kind of seen the MCU tackle the format before via the comedic short films focusing on Thor’s roommate Darryl Jacobson, but treating it as a genuine deep dive special from a major network is a fascinating proposition; and let’s not forget the franchise already has WHiH World News and Leslie Bibb’s Christine Everheart in play.