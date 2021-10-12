Marvel Fans Are Likening British TV Soap Crossover To The MCU
For a lot of people, Avengers: Endgame was the greatest crossover event in film and television history, uniting dozens of the most popular characters on the planet together in an epic saga that brought eleven years of storytelling in spectacular fashion. Quite frankly, the Marvel Cinematic Universe can go f**k itself, because something even bigger is coming.
As part of a plan to highlight climate change that’ll coincide with the upcoming COP26 conference, several titans of the British soap opera world will be coming together for the first-ever crossover storyline. As you can see from the reactions below, giddy fans are already comparing it to the MCU, and as well they should.
To put things into perspective; Coronation Street has been airing since 1960, Emmerdale launched in 1972, EastEnders premiered in 1985 with Casualty debuting one year later, Hollyoaks arrived in 1995, Holby City came along in 1999 and Doctors has been running since 2000. During that time, they’ve racked up a combined episode count that sits at almost 50,000.
If you really wanted to compare this crossover to anything Hollywood could ever hope to accomplish, it would be akin to the Avengers and the Justice League teaming up with the Fast & Furious crew and James Bond to battle against the combined might of Voldemort, Sauron, Megatron, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800, Robert Patrick’s T-1000 and Jurassic Park‘s T-Rex, and even then you’d only be halfway.