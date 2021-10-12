Marvel Fans Are Likening British TV Soap Crossover To The MCU

For a lot of people, Avengers: Endgame was the greatest crossover event in film and television history, uniting dozens of the most popular characters on the planet together in an epic saga that brought eleven years of storytelling in spectacular fashion. Quite frankly, the Marvel Cinematic Universe can go f**k itself, because something even bigger is coming.

As part of a plan to highlight climate change that’ll coincide with the upcoming COP26 conference, several titans of the British soap opera world will be coming together for the first-ever crossover storyline. As you can see from the reactions below, giddy fans are already comparing it to the MCU, and as well they should.

"A soap drama multiverse starring Phil Mitchell and Gail Platt to combat climate change" https://t.co/GuR8GN7vsT pic.twitter.com/iwqihJgqqc — Max (@MaxGarfield2003) October 12, 2021

Coronation Street and The Multiverse of Madness https://t.co/IZluy1zmR9 — Mark Graham (@MarkGrahamMedia) October 12, 2021

The announcement of a Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale crossover has sent twitter off an a Marvel style multivers tangent with Phil Mitchell and I'm here for it 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aVDW2QcFps — FMU | Paul (@TheFMU) October 12, 2021

Now a multiverse of emerdale, eastenders and coronation Street 😂😂😂 That is the most fucked up idea ever — Marcus (@MarcusMeMyself) October 12, 2021

I will 100% watch that Emmerdale/Eastenders/Coronation Street crossover if they're going to go full multiverse with it. Have Ian Beale riding the East London bifrost to warn of a grave threat to the UK. Fuck it, is Ken Barlow still a thing? There's your Nick Fury. — Thempress Petra (@PetraKirijo) October 12, 2021

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Bored with the MCU? Welcome to the British equivalent… the Soap Cinematic Universe https://t.co/iYAvlo6WfO — Jackie Daytona (@Modhabobo) October 12, 2021

The MCU has competition, The British Soap Opera Crossover Universe is on their back. — Carl 🦩 (@deadeditors_) October 12, 2021

omg it's like the MCU but with british soaps https://t.co/bNqom3F9Gi — Porcus (COMMISSIONS FULL) (@CrosPorcus) October 12, 2021

fuck the MCU it's all about the BSCDU (british soaps and continuing dramas universe) — z (@uhhholby) October 12, 2021

Phil Mitchell bringing the Thanos energy, crossing the Soap Opera multiverse on a mission pic.twitter.com/oodMyPEPqp — RufusT in da house! (@RufusInDaHouse) October 12, 2021

Phil Mitchell is the Thanos of the British soap multiverse https://t.co/0H0oIrXGaL — Joseph Mulvihill (@mulvihill123) October 12, 2021

To put things into perspective; Coronation Street has been airing since 1960, Emmerdale launched in 1972, EastEnders premiered in 1985 with Casualty debuting one year later, Hollyoaks arrived in 1995, Holby City came along in 1999 and Doctors has been running since 2000. During that time, they’ve racked up a combined episode count that sits at almost 50,000.

If you really wanted to compare this crossover to anything Hollywood could ever hope to accomplish, it would be akin to the Avengers and the Justice League teaming up with the Fast & Furious crew and James Bond to battle against the combined might of Voldemort, Sauron, Megatron, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800, Robert Patrick’s T-1000 and Jurassic Park‘s T-Rex, and even then you’d only be halfway.