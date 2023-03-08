Marvel fans are already declaring that there’s no ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ without Foggy and Karen

The excitement surrounding Disney Plus’ reboot series, Daredevil: Born Again, has plummeted after reports that Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson — Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, respectively — won’t be returning for Charlie Cox’s second solo outing. as Matt Murdock. What was initially nothing more than a rumor was allegedly confirmed according to The Hollywood Reporter, which wrote that Woll and Henson “are not on the roll call for the Marvel series.”

There’s a consolation in the fact that the same roll call confirmed Vincent D’Onofrio’s return as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and Jon Bernthal’s as Frank Castle/Punisher. However, that doesn’t seem to have softened the blow much, as Born Again featuring both Matt and Frank without Karen is just plain wrong. Both Karen and Foggy have been heavily featured across Daredevil‘s three seasons, as well as playing pivotal roles in The Defenders, so Marvel’s decision to remove them altogether has left many of us scratching our heads. It has yet to be confirmed whether Karen and Foggy will be recast or if Woll and Henson simply won’t be returning in this instance. Either way, Daredevil admirers aren’t happy — not one bit.

All across social media, Karen and Foggy supporters are refusing to entertain Daredevil: Born Again without the dynamic trio that made Netflix’s Daredevil so thoroughly entertaining. While Cox is an undeniably talented actor, it just isn’t enough for Matt to be riding solo.

Maybe Marvel should read the room a little and make some adjustments. There’s still time.

There’s been a lot of questionable decisions made at Marvel HQ in recent months, but this one takes the cake.

The series, created by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, shares continuity with the MCU. Aside from Cox, D’Onofrio and Bernthal, Daredevil: Born Again has cast Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, and Nikki M. James in undisclosed roles. That isn’t looking too good, considering the distinct lack of Karen and Foggy, one would expect Marvel to be bringing back other characters in their place. Claire Temple? Misty Knight? Colleen Wing, even? Come on, Marvel.

Daredevil: Born Again isn’t due to be released until 2024, so hopefully, Marvel will hear our prayers and put an end to this madness before the fans start sharpening their pitchforks. No one likes an angry mob.