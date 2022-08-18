Marvel fans choking up after ‘She-Hulk’ references a fallen Avenger
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped its premiere episode on Disney Plus today, and while it mostly delivered the light-hearted tone we were primed to expect from a show that’s been pitched as a legal-themed half-hour comedy, there were some surprising poignant moments in there too that caused many a lump to form in the throats of fans. And it’s all to do with a much-missed fallen Avenger.
Spoilers incoming!
Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk features heavily in She-Hulk‘s first episode, “A Normal Amount of Rage”, as Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) stays with her cousin while she figures out the ins and outs of being a Hulk. We learn that Bruce’s HQ is a Mexican beach-house with a secret underground lab that his old pal Tony Stark built for him during The Blip.
What’s more, it seems the pair hung out a lot at this place, as they also built a beach-bar together, even carving their initials in it like high school sweethearts. It’s been three years since Iron Man died in Avengers: Endgame, but these references to some unseen down-time between Tony and Bruce has fans lamenting the loss of the Science Bros all over again.
B.B + T.S. 4EVA.
Unless this is all an elaborate ruse from Bruce to hide the fact he dated Taylor Swift?
We’d take a whole movie of just Bruce and Tony getting drunk and gossiping about the other Avengers.
2022 strikes again.
Officer, I’d like to report a robbery.
It’s too much.
Don’t forget that we got namechecks for both Natasha and Steve in this episode to boot. R.I.P. all the fallen Avengers.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s nine-part first season unfolds Thursdays on Disney Plus.