Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.

It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.

The case-of-the-week this time around saw Jennifer Walters taking on Wong’s request to prevent a stage magician from using actual Mystic Arts “tricks” in his act. This included utilizing a sling ring to send audience members to other dimensions. Like Madisynn — the fandom’s new favorite character — who explained to Wong that she ended up in a hellish dimension in which she made a blood pact with a goat.

Although Mephisto’s name is never uttered on screen, this extremely Faustian-sounding situation has only got people thinking one thing.

So nobody talking about how madisynn just signed her soul to mephisto in #SheHulk 😭 pic.twitter.com/pjyNBaE8cc — Matty McFly She-hulk era (@MoonstarGarth) September 8, 2022

Everybody thank Madisynn.

Mephisto is here!!! #shehulk and all it took was a tipsy party girl to break the story. — fredward (@beveryaFred) September 8, 2022

Daddy Mephisto is coming!

… and don't even get me started on the plots possible implications. Is Daddy Mephisto confirmed!? 😳 #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/IQ5XycIYSk — 🅁🄰🄶🄰🄼🅄🄵🄵🄸🄽 🄽🄸🄶🄷🅃🄼🄰🅁🄴 (@T0xicFr0st) September 8, 2022

That illustration of a goat is our first glimpse of Mephisto in the MCU, we’re calling it.

Madisynn and Wong Versus Mephisto Disney Plus series when?

not Madisynn making a Faustian pact with Mephisto lmao #SheHulk — Jon(athan) Chang (曾盛德) (@extro_introvert) September 8, 2022

We’ve been burned before but it’s gotta be the case this time, right?

#SheHulk spoilers🚨



I’ve been hesitant about tweeting about this given the whole Mephisto-gate from WandaVision. But did they reference Mephisto? 🤔 — Captain Kandice (@captain_kandice) September 8, 2022

It checks out…

Later in the episode, a portal to hell is accidentally unleashed. Literal hell. Mephisto’s definitely here.

#SheHulk



Okayyyy butttt that's hell? Like the Underwood.. the devil, Lucifer!



MEPHISTO! …. I'm kidding, but HOLY fuck right? pic.twitter.com/ZLDOnEYSAf — ✪𝕹𝖆𝖙𝖆𝖑𝖎𝖆 𝕺𝖗𝖙𝖎𝖟⧗𝕽𝖔𝖒𝖆𝖓𝖔𝖋𝖋⍟ (@ScarletWidow901) September 8, 2022

In some ways, She-Hulk is the last show we expected to be the one to make Mephisto actual canon, but then again, given its muscular strain of meta humor, it’s also the perfect show to do so. This whole episode may have even been inspired by all those theories that have come before. It wouldn’t be the first time the show had gotten ideas from social media.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues Thursdays on Disney Plus.