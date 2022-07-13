Marvel fans want more of the 838 Fantastic Four after ‘Doctor Strange 2’

After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introduced the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s been plenty of hype to see more of them from fans.

With John Krasinski debuting as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic, there’s at least one member of the Fantastic Four now cast, even if he’s currently very dead in Earth-838 where we see him. The design and performance by Krasinski saw criticism from certain sections of fans, but others are very keen to see more.

Reddit’s home of Marvel Studios discussion has seen a request for a What If…? episode about Earth-838’s Fantastic Four, proving there is still excitement for their introduction.

The other members of Marvel’s first family haven’t been cast yet, and even director of Multiverse of Madness Sam Raimi wasn’t sure if Krasinski would return to portray the 616 version. The fan art shows Emily Blunt as Invisible Woman, Luke Hemsworth as Human Torch, and presumably a long-lost rockman actor as The Thing



Still, commenters expressed approval for this What If…? concept, and are keen to find out how Richards in 838 managed to get his time platform.

There has been a second season of What If…? confirmed by Disney Plus, but with no concrete release date. Many fans have speculated and discussed the ideas they’d like to see, with it also likely one of the previous season’s offshoots about Tony Stark being sent to Sakaar to be one of the episodes.

What If…?’s first season overall followed a story around The Watcher gathering a team of multiversal heroes such as Captain Carter and Strange Supreme, so the second season could follow a similar trajectory.

Doctor Strange 2 and What If…? are both available to stream on Disney Plus.