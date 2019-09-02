Marvel Wants To Make A Magneto TV Show For Disney Plus

The X-Men are coming to the MCU in a few years’ time, that much has already been confirmed. Kevin Feige teased at Comic-Con back in July that “the mutants” were on their way, following Marvel’s acquisition of the rights from Fox. No doubt the studio has big plans for the various iconic X-Men characters that they now can add to their stable and as is the MCU way, we’d expect a lot of solo projects for them as well, as suggested by Avengers: Endgame writer Christopher Markus.

In fact, according to our sources – the same ones who told us about the She-Hulk show back in April, and that an Aladdin sequel was in development before it was later confirmed – Marvel is looking to do a Magneto TV series for Disney Plus. This is obviously in the very earliest stages of development, so it could always end up being scrapped as plans change along the way. But for now, at least, they want to pursue the project if they can find a good enough story to support it.

X-Men Fan Art Imagines The Mutants Coming Home 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, Magneto has been a huge presence in Fox’s X-Men movies, with both Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender playing the Master of Magnetism for four films apiece. However, he’s surely too much of a cornerstone of the X-mythos to ignore in the MCU’s mutantkind relaunch, so it makes sense that he’d be a priority to get the reboot treatment. Much like Wolverine, who everyone’s sure will soon be recast with Hugh Jackman having said goodbye to the role.

In fact, there’s recently been some talk of Breaking Bad‘s Giancarlo Esposito as a possible MCU Magneto, seeing as he’s being eyed for a mystery villain role. However, we haven’t heard anything concrete about that at present. While we wait to learn more, though, tell us, would you be interested in a Magneto Disney Plus series? And if so, who should play him in the MCU? Have your say in the comments section below.