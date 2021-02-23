Marvel Reportedly Plans To Bring Obscure Daredevil Villains Into The MCU

Fans without an in-depth knowledge of Marvel Comics lore would struggle to name more than a handful of Daredevil villains. Kingpin is the most obvious having played a prominent role in both Ben Affleck’s maligned 2003 blockbuster and all three seasons of the acclaimed Netflix show, while most folks would also be able to pick Elektra out of a lineup, although calling her a villain would be a disservice to her long and complicated backstory.

Then there’s Bullseye, who was portrayed by a scenery chewing Colin Farrell on the big screen before sort of being brought to life again in the form of Wilson Bethel’s former SWAT sniper Benjamin Poindexter. But outside of those three, it wouldn’t be too harsh to say that the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen doesn’t boast the same sort of comprehensive rogues’ gallery as many of his costumed counterparts.

However, that could all be set to change according to tipster Mikey Sutton, who claims that when Daredevil inevitably gets rebooted and absorbed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some of the more obscure comic book villains will be brought into live-action. Sutton directly names Stilt-Man and Jester when saying that the next outing for the Man Without Fear will embrace the standard superhero shenanigans that the entire roster of Netflix projects made a conscious effort to shy away from.

Of course, there’s still no official word on the current status of either Charlie Cox or his nocturnal alter-ego, although that hasn’t been for a lack of rumor and speculation. All we know right now, though, is that Daredevil will no doubt be back on our screens sooner rather than later, especially given the MCU’s current rapid rate of expansion on Disney Plus.