Marvel Reportedly Not Ruling Out The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Season 2

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been laid out behind the scenes years in advance, but Kevin Feige and his team are setting out their stall to be more fluid and reactive when it comes to the lineup of episodic Disney Plus content. The vast majority of the franchise’s big screen efforts are designed specifically with the intention of launching a multi-film series, but the streaming exclusives are going to be gauged largely on audience response and reaction.

WandaVision was never intended to get a second run of episodes, but Loki has reportedly already been renewed for another season. Similarly, it’s hard to imagine Secret Invasion or Armor Wars being anything more than a one-and-done, but others like Moon Knight, Ironheart and She-Hulk could realistically go on for years if fans get invested enough in the story and characters.

Sam Wilson, meanwhile, is set to make the jump from sharing top billing alongside Bucky Barnes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to headlining a solo Captain America movie of his very own, but insider Daniel Richtman offers that Marvel aren’t ruling out the possibility of a second small screen run of the aforementioned show, and there’s even a new title card in place should it happen after the finale ended on a Captain America and the Winter Soldier logo.

Of course, that’s hardly an earth-shattering revelation when Feige recently revealed that the structure of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was explicitly designed to leave the door open for further adventures, while Marvel’s Vice President of Production and Development Nate Moore went one further and said: “Hopefully at the end of this season, you will see the potential for what we could tell in a subsequent season.” It’s by no means a guarantee, with Mackie’s Captain America movie taking precedence for the foreseeable future, but it isn’t as though the studio has ever denied it could happen, either.