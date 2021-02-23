Marvel Reportedly Wants Vincent D’Onofrio Back As Kingpin In MCU

Charlie Cox might not be the only cast member of Netflix’s Daredevil series set to reprise his role in the MCU.

Actor Vincent D’Onofrio, who garnered acclaim for his portrayal of crime lord Wilson Fisk (AKA Kingpin), is reportedly high on Marvel‘s list of talent it wants to bring back, according to Geekosity. With that said, however, the outlet notes that while this is a goal of the studio, D’Onofrio has yet to be contacted, with negotiations likewise still forthcoming, if they even happen at all. It could well be the case, after all, that the actor may outright decline the opportunity to return and it’s worth noting, too, that even if he does, it might be in a very different form.

While Cox is believed to be starring in this year’s Spider-Man 3 as Matt Murdock, there’s a high if not guaranteed chance of certain elements being changed to ensure that the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen fits Disney’s mandate of family-friendly entertainment. Netflix’s adaptation, after all, was considerably darker in tone than anything produced in-house by Marvel.

This could result in a watering down or complete rewrite of Fisk’s personality when/if he debuts in the MCU, so it’d more than make sense if D’Onofrio opted not to come back based on that potential outcome alone.

We’ll ultimately just have to wait and see what transpires, then, but if recent rumors of Bullseye’s return are any indication, it would seem as if the door is being left wide open for Netflix-era Marvel shows to be salvaged in some way. We certainly wouldn’t say no to Jon Bernthal coming back as the Punisher, but what about you? Let us know what your ideal outcome would be in the comments below!