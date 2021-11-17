Marvel released a new set of character posters for the upcoming Disney+ series Hawkeye this week, showing off Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton, and their trusty companion, Lucky the Pizza Dog, in all their costumed glory.



The new posters, which are available to view in full below, give fans a peek at the new costumes for the show and radiate a holiday vibe, with Christmas lights in the background and Lucky adorned in an adorable Santa hat.

Check out the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ @HawkeyeOfficial and start streaming the first two episodes November 24 on @DisneyPlus. #ClintBarton pic.twitter.com/qBkJnzMHhI — Avengers (@Avengers) November 17, 2021

Check out the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ @HawkeyeOfficial and start streaming the first two episodes November 24 on @DisneyPlus. #KateBishop pic.twitter.com/azT943S6Qy — Avengers (@Avengers) November 17, 2021

Check out the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ @HawkeyeOfficial and start streaming the first two episodes November 24 on @DisneyPlus. #PizzaDog pic.twitter.com/lp5thYx05y — Avengers (@Avengers) November 17, 2021



Hawkeye follows Barton in New York City as he tries to make it back to his family in time for Christmas. Unfortunately, some mysterious figures from his past, when he took on the alter ego of Ronin, have come back to haunt him and get in his way.

With the help of Young Avenger Kate Bishop and Lucky the Pizza Dog, Barton sets out to reunite with his family and stop his adversaries from ruining his Christmas.

As the new year looms on the horizon, Hawkeye will be one of the final MCU series in a year that’s been jam-packed with Marvel content — from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The series will also see the debut of the Kingpin’s adopted daughter Echo, set to get a Disney+ series of her own down the road. The series is set to debut on Nov. 24 and in addition to Renner and Steinfeld, will star Florence Pugh and Vera Farmiga.