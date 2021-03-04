Marvel Rumored To Be Developing Strange Academy Show For Disney Plus

It wouldn’t be unfair to say that before WandaVision premiered in mid-January, Wanda Maximoff was largely considered a B-tier character within the context of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, we all knew a long time ago that Scarlet Witch would play a much more prominent role throughout Phase Four, but the studio will still be more than pleased with the response to the franchise’s first episodic series.

WandaVision has been dominating the headlines on a weekly basis, with Elizabeth Olsen winning rave reviews for her phenomenal performance across all eight episodes so far, and we’ll have a much better idea of how the show ties into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Friday, when the dreaded ‘Please Stand By’ screen flashes up for the ninth and final time.

Moody Doctor Strange 2 Fan Poster Teases Strange/Scarlet Witch Face-Off 1 of 2

Should Wanda make it out of the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel relatively unscathed, then you can be sure that her massive increase in popularity won’t leave her sidelined for too long. In fact, tipster Mikey Sutton is now claiming that a small screen adaptation of Strange Academy is being discussed behind the scenes at the streaming service, and for those unfamiliar with the source material, it could loosely be described as Harry Potter meets The Umbrella Academy with a dash of X-Men thrown in and set in the MCU, which sounds pretty exciting.

The titular school is founded and named after Stephen Strange in order to train the next generation of sorcerers to harness their abilities. According to Sutton, Wanda will be positioned as one of the teachers at the Strange Academy, and while it’s all just speculation for now, it’s certainly a solid premise to continue the MCU’s Disney Plus expansion while capitalizing on the success of WandaVision.