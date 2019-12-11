Marvel TV Is Being Shut Down, 90% Of Staff To Be Laid Off

There might be a ton of very powerful superheroes in the MCU, but perhaps none more so than the guy who makes all of the decisions behind the scenes.

Yes, Kevin Feige is the man with the plan over at Marvel Studios and was recently promoted to Chief Creative Officer, which means he’ll now be in charge of everything pertaining to the company. So, instead of just overseeing the House of Ideas’ live-action movies, he’ll also run the television, film and comic book departments, among others. This seemingly spelled the end of Marvel Television as we know it and today, Deadline has confirmed that that’s indeed the case.

According to the outlet, the TV division will now be phased out. Projects currently in production will continue but “any further development is being scrapped,” which means that 90% of the staff will also be laid off. As Deadline explains, several executives will now join Marvel Studios and help oversee some of the remaining shows, such as Helstrom and the final season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which are both still moving forward.

“The decision has been made to complete Marvel TV projects that are currently in production, but not continue with any further development,” noted the TV division Tuesday.

Of course, the writing had been on the wall here for some time, as shows like Legion, The Gifted, Agent Carter, Iron Fist and Inhumans failed to bring in enough viewers to justify their runs and even well-received projects like Luke Cage, The Punisher and Jessica Jones ended much sooner than fans expected. So again, it’s not like we didn’t see this coming. Not to mention that it’s probably for the best, too.

After all, Marvel‘s television output is about to enter a new era thanks to Disney Plus, with some hugely anticipated shows in development for the streaming service. And given that they’re all being overseen by Kevin Feige, you can bet that they’ll fare a lot better than what we’ve got over the past few years from the studio.